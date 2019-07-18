Dogs to raise awareness about Aquatic Invasive Species in Grand Teton and Yellowstone

The following is a news release from Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.

Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, in partnership with Working Dogs for Conservation, will host trained dogs that will raise awareness about Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS).

Tobias will be in Yellowstone July 19-31, and Jax will be in Grand Teton July 20-August 3.

While in the parks, the dogs and handlers will assist AIS boat inspectors by sniffing out zebra and quagga mussels and participate in public events.

AIS pose a grave and growing threat to the parks, the surrounding ecosystem, and visitor recreation for these reasons: