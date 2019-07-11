Field catches fire on South Yellowstone Highway near Idaho Falls

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are working to put out burning grass in a field along South Yellowstone Highway.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the field fire was called in at 4:47 p.m. Thursday on the 7,000 block of the highway. About three acres have burned as of 6 p.m.

There are structures including homes, and outbuildings in the area, Hammon says. But none were affected as firefighters kept the fire from spreading.

Hammon says the cause of the fire is undetermined, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com will update as we receive more information.