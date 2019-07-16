Firefighters put out fire near Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls firefighters responded to a small brush fire on the east side of the Snake River near the Sage Lakes Golf Course on Tuesday.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but firefighters were able to get a handle on it quickly and prevent it from spreading to a nearby home.

The fire, which burned a total of two acres of brush, was extinguished by noon, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.