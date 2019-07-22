First-ever Snake River Renaissance Faire is coming to Rigby

RIGBY — Experience a time of revival, a time of art, literature and learning at the first-ever Snake River Renaissance Faire.

The fair will be held at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds in Rigby on August, 2, 3 and 4. It will feature re-enactments, a historic weapons presentation, a Royal Feast and more.

Melanie and LaRoy Hansen started Snake River Renaissance Faire after LaRoy retired from the military.

“My husband is a veteran and he’s got service-connected disability. When he retired from the military, we started Comic-Cons and renaissance fairs,” Melanie said. “It really helped him to have something to focus on and be a positive thing that he liked to do.”

Melanie said the Snake River Renaissance Faire’s goal is to bring that same help to veterans and anyone else who’s interested in attending.

“One of our catchphrases is ‘somewhere between myth and history.’ We’re trying to bring in historically correct elements like the weapons,” Melanie said. “Then bring in some of the fun fantasy side, like mermaids and pirates and that kind of thing.”

The fair will also host a multitude of vendors selling everything from wizard wands to historical and fantasy weapons and, of course, food.

There is an entrance fee. Day passes are $5 for ages 13 and up. Child passes for ages six through 12 are $4. The Royal Feast is $35 per person and includes a three-course prime rib dinner and a weekend pass.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at srrenfaire.com.