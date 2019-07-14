GALLERY: Photos from Saturday’s wild lightning and thunderstorm

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

  Published at

Joshua Turner, a Canadian tourist, was traveling through Idaho Falls when the storm happened.

Joshua Turner

Emily Havens

RELATED | ‘It blew the chimney apart!’ Downtown Idaho Falls building struck by lightning

Lindsi Harper says the game was called in the 5th inning.

Ron Marshall

Lightning struck the ARTitorium on Broadway in Idaho Falls. | James Johnson

Ron Marshall

Lightning struck Nico Beebe’s fence and trees caused a small fire in their backyard. | Nico Beebe

Jamie Kidd

Suzette Berrett Musgrave

Vanessa Milyo O’Neal

Danny Eddy

Sydney Renee

Sydney Renee

Michelle Dollack

Scott Tomlinson

Alex Pace

Amber Hulse

Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
