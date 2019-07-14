GALLERY: Photos from Saturday’s wild lightning and thunderstorm
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at
Joshua Turner
Emily Havens
RELATED | ‘It blew the chimney apart!’ Downtown Idaho Falls building struck by lightning
Lindsi Harper says the game was called in the 5th inning.
Ron Marshall
Lightning struck the ARTitorium on Broadway in Idaho Falls. | James Johnson
Ron Marshall
Lightning struck Nico Beebe’s fence and trees caused a small fire in their backyard. | Nico Beebe
Jamie Kidd
Suzette Berrett Musgrave
Vanessa Milyo O’Neal
Danny Eddy
Sydney Renee
Sydney Renee
Michelle Dollack
Scott Tomlinson
Alex Pace
Amber Hulse
Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com