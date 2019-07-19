Group petitioning to recall Bannock County assessor

POCATELLO – A group in Pocatello is starting a petition to recall Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies in light of property tax increases.

The petition states many reasons for the attempt to recall including assessments not getting out on time, a lack of communication to tax payers that significant changes in value would occur, and miscommunication about deadlines for appeals.

Claudia Ortega, who started the petition, is hoping to give people a voice, and doesn’t feel leadership has been serving voters the way they should, which is why she says the group won’t stop here.

“We’re putting everybody on notice, the commissioners, the city council, the mayor. You serve at our pleasure, we the voters put you there. We give you our trust. We want you to do a good job for us,” said Ortega.

In order to move on to a special election for a recall, the petition would need 20 initial signatures.

After approval from a filing officer, it would have 75 days to gather signatures from 20 percent of bannock county voters registered for the November 2018 election, which is 8,302 signatures.

This story was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.