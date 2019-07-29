If you have a question or complaint for your U.S. senator, here’s your chance to speak with him directly

The following is a news release from Senator Crapo’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) is announcing town meetings across Idaho during the months of August and September. Crapo, who has previously held town meetings in all 200 of Idaho’s incorporated cities, is continuing his plans to visit unincorporated areas of the state as well. The August and September meetings extend that schedule.

Crapo says he will discuss several initiatives he has undertaken as Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Topics include investigations of the personal data of Americans being gathered against their wishes, as well as new privacy and financial concerns driven by the actions of corporations such as Facebook. He will also discuss his legislation to limit robocall phone calls, summarize the country’s new job creation, the economy and tax reform and the record number of federal judges being approved by the U.S. Senate.

Crapo will discuss those issues and others before the Senate with the Idaho Falls City Club on August 8th. He will also honor Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles on September 4th with his Spirit of Idaho Award for helping residents of a mobile home park amidst a local disaster event. He will present the City of Carey will a Congressional Record Statement in honor of Carey’s Centennial.

Thursday, August 8:

12:30 p.m. Speaks at Idaho Falls City Club Luncheon, The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive

2:30 p.m. Grant Park, 3421 East 100 North, Rigby

3:30 p.m. Big Jud’s, 411 West 7800 South, Rexburg

5:00 p.m. Clementsville Ricks’ Residence, 10841 West Highway 33, Tetonia

Friday, August 9:

11:00 a.m. home of Garth and Julie Van Orden, 425 South 1100 West in Pingree

Noon Bingham County Road & Bridge Shop, 1947 West 800 South in Spingfield

1:00 p.m. Arbors of Fairview, 2488 Highway 39, American Falls

2:00 p.m. Kenneth Koompin’s Shop, 3064 South Frontage Road, American Falls

3:00 p.m. Heglar Creek Farms, 22 North Yale Road in Raft River

Saturday, August 10:

9:30 a.m. Andersen Family Park, 488 Riverside Drive in Springdale

10:45 a.m. Jersey Girls Dairy, 2694 East 750 South, Idahome,Sublette

Noon Former Relief Society Building, Elba-Almo Hwy & East 2000 South in Elba

1:00 p.m. Almo Elementary School, 2992 South Elba Road

3:30 p.m. Jones Residence, 1715 South 600 West, Marion

Tuesday, August 13:

11:00 a.m. Sliman Residence, 235 North 1100 West, Corral

1:00 p.m. Present Congressional Record Statement to City of Carey Centennial, Carey City Hall, 20482 North Main Street

Tuesday, September 3

1:30 p.m. North Fork Café, 56 North Fork Drive, Ahsahka

2:30 p.m. Evergreen Fire Department, 3149 Middle Road, Cavendish

3:30 p.m. Cedar Ridge Community Center, 1563 Cedar Ridge Road, Crescent

4:30 p.m. Blair Farms, 15401 Blair Hollow Lane, Kendrick

Wednesday, September 4