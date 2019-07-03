WATCH: Incredible effects, two finales and over 15,000 pounds of explosives to be featured at Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot says the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration this year will be bigger and better than it’s ever been before.

The 31-minute fireworks show, set to start at 10 p.m. Thursday, will incorporate new technology, special effects and 15,300 pounds of explosives. Over 18,000 fireworks will be launched from Snake River Landing in the largest Independence Day fireworks show west of the Mississippi River.

VanderSloot stopped by the EastIdahoNews.com studios to talk about the show, what you can expect, two fireworks finales and why he’s so passionate about celebrating America in a big way.

Watch the video above to see our entire conversation.