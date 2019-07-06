UPDATE: At least four brush fires burning in eastern Idaho

DUBOIS — Local and federal firefighters are responding to a number of brush fires in eastern Idaho Saturday afternoon. Several of them have been started by lightning strikes.

Horse Butte Fire

The Horse Butte Fire ignited around 5:30 p.m. about 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen on Bureau of Land Management property in Bonneville County.

The fire has burned about 350 acres and is growing, traveling northward, BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee said.

So far there have been no evacuations, nor road closures and crews are responding.

No estimate on containment has been given.

The fire was caused by lightning.

Lake Channel Fire

The Lake Channel Fire ignited at around 3 p.m. about seven miles north of Raft River on Bureau of Land Management property in Cassia County.

As of 6:30 p.m., the fire had burned about 300 acres of grass and brush. The fire is growing and moving northeast. No structures have been threatened.

This fire has not prompted any evacuations or road closures, and firefighters are on the scene. Full containment is expected by 9 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was caused by lightning.

Radar Hill Fire

The Radar Hill Fire ignited around 3:30 p.m. about 10 miles northeast of Dubois on Idaho Department of Lands property in Clark County. As of 5 p.m. the fire had burned about 75 acres of grass and brush. No structures have been threatened.

There have been no closures or evacuations, and federal and local firefighters are battling the fire. The fire is creeping, but is mostly stationary.

Full containment is expected by 9 p.m. Saturday, Griffee said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

U.S. Highway 20/Arco Fire

Idaho Falls Fire Department is responding to a field fire of unknown size along U.S. Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and Arco.

No details about the size or cause have been released yet.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this article as more details are released.