Man accused of stabbing father with pitchfork found competent to stand trial

Share This

BLACKFOOT — A Shelley man accused of stabbing his father with a pitchfork has been found mentally competent to stand trial on the charges he faces.

Jonathan R. Rawson, 35, appeared in court Thursday and waved his preliminary hearing after the court reviewed his competency evaluation. Rawson is charged with felony battery with an attempt to commit a serious felony (murder), felony aggravated assault, felony burglary and misdemeanor battery.

In May, Bingham County Prosecutor Paul N. Rogers said Rawson wouldn’t appear in court until a mental evaluation was completed.

RELATED: Man who stabbed father with pitchfork intended to kill him, deputy says

Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show Bingham County Sheriff deputies found 68-year-old Delbert Rawson stabbed in the face and chest with a pitchfork. During an interview with police, Delbert said he awoke at 3 a.m. to his son stabbing him.

Johnathan Rawson at his Thursday’s court appearance. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Deputies said Jonathan Rawson also tried to stab another man in the house and during the incident, he allegedly kicked the man and pulled another woman’s hair, according to court documents.

“Jonathan stated during the struggle that he was going to kill Delbert,” a deputy wrote in the probable cause statement.

Rawson is expected to be arraigned in District Court on July 29 by District Judge Darren B. Simpson. He remains in the Bingham County Jail on $150,000 bail.