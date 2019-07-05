Man kicks his way out of burning pickup truck pulling horse trailer

RIGBY — A man had to kick his way out of his pickup truck after it caught fire Friday afternoon.

The burning truck caught fire just after 12:30 p.m. nearly a mile west of U.S. Highway 20 on the Menan-Lorenzo Highway in Jefferson County.

“The door wouldn’t open, so he kicked his way out,” Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The pickup burned down to the ground.”

Anderson says the driver of the pickup was unhurt. The fifth-wheel horse trailer he was pulling was empty and undamaged.

Anderson says the cause may have been mechanical or electrical.

No other vehicles were affected.

Courtesy Dustin Schultz