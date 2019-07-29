Man killed, another thrown from pickup in crash near Idaho-Oregon border

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, July 28, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 11, south of New Plymouth.

Jon Michael Cason, 28, of Snyder, Texas, was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 2005 Ford pickup. Cason drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, came back on the road and went off into the median. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the westbound lane of travel.

Cason and a passenger, Joseph Sykes, 33, of Bruneau, Idaho, were ejected from the vehicle. Sykes succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

Cason was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Luke’s Medical Plaza in Fruitland, and then later transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The left eastbound lane was blocked for approximately two-and-a-half hours, and the left westbound lane was blocked for approximately two hours and forty-five minutes while crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.