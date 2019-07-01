Motorcyclist killed after crashing through fence

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, June 30, at 8:19 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on East Glendale Road, near North 2200 East, just east of Preston, in Franklin County.

Kevin M. Lauritzen, 30, of Preston, was riding eastbound on East Glendale Road on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Lauritzen failed to negotiate a curve, went off the left shoulder through a fence and was separated from his motorcycle. The motorcycle came to rest in a residential pond. Lauritzen was transported by ground ambulance to Franklin County Medical Center, in Preston, where he was pronounced deceased. Lauritzen was not wearing a helmet.

Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Police Department, and Franklin County Fire Department.