One killed, one hospitalized after crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, July 1, at approximately 4:06 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatality crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 49, near McCammon.

Qing Ye, 41, of Shanghai, China, was traveling southbound in a 2017 Toyota Camry. Ye went off the left shoulder, overcorrected, and then went across both lanes of travel and onto the right shoulder. The vehicle hit rocks and rolled, coming to rest on its side. One rear passenger, Juming Ye, 71, of Shanghai was ejected and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The right lane was blocked for approximately two and a half hours.

Qing Ye and a front passenger, Wei Gao, 48, of Shanghai, were wearing seatbelts. Juming Ye and a juvenile passenger were not wearing seatbelts.

The juvenile passenger was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance.

Next of kin has been notified.