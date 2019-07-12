Police ask for help finding missing woman

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate Brenda E. Lopez.

Brenda is a 35-year-old Idaho Falls resident. Certain friends and family members have contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department reporting that they have not seen or heard from Brenda since approximately June 21 and are concerned for her welfare.

In our efforts to contact Brenda, officers have spoken with several people who report they have seen Brenda as recently as Wednesday, July 10 and that she is alive and well.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to speak with Brenda first hand to verify her welfare. Please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department dispatch at (208) 529-1200 if you have information about Brenda’s whereabouts or ways to contact her.