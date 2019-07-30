‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland to appear at FanX Salt Lake City fall event

Share This

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention organizers are hoping to lure you into their web this fall with a major star.

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in Marvel’s current iteration of the franchise, will appear at FanX’s fall event, Sept. 6-7, at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, the organization announced Tuesday.

The British actor most recently appeared in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which debuted in July and has become the most successful “Spider-Man” film so far at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland has starred in “The Impossible” and “The Lost City of Z.”

Other guests already set to appear at FanX’s fall event include “Addams Family” star Christina Ricci, “Harry Potter” actor Jason Isaacs and “Rocky” actor Dolph Lundgren. FanX organizers likely will announce many more guests in the months leading up to the convention.

For more information about FanX, including how to buy tickets, visit fanxsaltlake.com.