Statewide advisory issued for 2 missing, endangered kids and adult

Share This

KAMIAH — Idaho State Police have issued a statewide endangered missing person advisory for an adult and two children from Kamiah in Northern Idaho.

Samson, Ariel and Isabelle Thompson were last seen at 204 Pine Street in Kamiah around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Samson is the father of the girls and authorities believe they are in danger.

No information has been released about why the trio are missing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Lewis County 911 immediately.

Samson Wayne Thompson is 37-years-old with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 200 lbs.

Ariel Lee Thompson is 12-years-old with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 192 lbs. She has surgical scars on both claves and knees.

Isabelle Joy Thompson is 6-years-old with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 4 feet tall and 65 lbs. She has pierced ears and a scar on her forehead between her eyes.

The group may be traveling in a Red 2016 Chevrolet Sonic. The car has Idaho plates with the number 6C50871.