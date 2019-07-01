Teen shoots himself in foot in Caribou County

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, July 1, 2019, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 14-year-old male that had accidentally discharged a firearm, and the bullet had struck him in his right foot. The victim was transported to the Caribou Memorial Hospital for treatment by private vehicle.

The incident took place in the Slug Creek area in Caribou County, at a campground commonly referred to as Horse Shoe Bend, near the Summit View Campground.

The victim had been hunting squirrels with his 12-year-old cousin. He had shot a few times, was getting ready to walk again, and he decided to return the pistol to a safe condition with the hammer de-cocked. While attempting to lower the hammer on the .22 LR caliber revolver with his thumb and while the pistol was pointed downward, the hammer slipped from his thumb and fired the round through his right foot.

The injury, although serious, is non-life threatening, and the victim is doing well. The victim had training in hunter education, gun safety and is an experienced shooter.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to use caution when handling firearms and always follow the firearm safety rules: