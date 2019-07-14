These Pocatello streets will be closed starting Monday

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – On Monday, July 15 crews with the city of Pocatello Water Department will begin work on a project on El Rancho Boulevard and Spaulding Lane.

The project area on El Rancho Boulevard will be between Hiline Road and Holman Avenue. Meanwhile, the project on Spaulding Lane will go from El Rancho Boulevard to Marinus Lane. Water Department employees will work between the hours of 7 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday to replace old, obsolete water lines. The City will be installing a new water main line, new fire hydrants and water meter boxes at the front property lines. Work is being done to improve water service in the area and will take approximately eight weeks to complete.

For the safety of the public and City employees, sections of each street will be completely closed throughout the project while the crew is digging, and access will be restricted. However, every effort will be made to provide local access to property when possible. Parking will also be restricted in the construction zone, and residents are asked to park all vehicles away from the area during the day. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

Also, if you have children, please warn them of the safety hazards and to stay a safe distance from the construction area. Our workers are experienced and continually monitor the work zone, but the heavy equipment operators have blind spots which may impede their ability to see small children.

The work will also cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available.

This project, like all other water system improvement projects, is funded by the Water Department’s capital improvement fund. For more information about this project or any other Water Department project/service, call (208) 234-6182.