Three new arrest warrants issued for former Idaho GOP chairman

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Police have been looking for former Idaho GOP chair Jonathan Parker.

In addition to three pending criminal cases, Parker has three new arrest warrants: violating a no-contact order; witness intimidation; and a bench warrant, according to court records and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The no-contact order warrant was issued July 16, the witness-intimidation warrant was issued July 22 and the bench warrant was issued July 25.

Parker’s legal problems began May 30, when Boise police arrested him on a felony stalking charge at his estranged wife’s apartment complex. Since then he has been charged with misdemeanor privacy trespass and misdemeanor unlawful entry. The misdemeanor unlawful entry charge stems from an interaction with a different woman.

On Wednesday, an Ada County judge revoked Parker’s bond in the felony stalking case for violating a no-contact order. Parker allegedly violated the order by sending a text message to his estranged wife.

The judge also issued a bench warrant calling for Parker’s arrest. It is unclear whether the bench warrant is only for the bail revocation or also because Parker’s whereabouts might be unknown.

As of Thursday afternoon, Parker still had not been arrested on the three outstanding warrants.

According to court records:

March 26: Parker’s wife, Kelly, filed for divorce in Ada County. The divorce proceedings are pending and sealed.

April 10: Parker allegedly looked into a door or window at an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Whitewater Park Boulevard, the same complex in which his estranged wife lived.

April 26: Parker allegedly entered a home in Meridian without the resident’s consent.

May 16 to 30: Parker allegedly stalked and harassed his estranged wife.

May 30: Boise police arrest Parker after receiving a call about a man acting strangely at an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Whitewater Park Boulevard. Officers made contact with that man and identified him as Parker. Further investigation revealed that there was an active protection order between Parker and a woman living nearby — his wife — and Parker was then arrested and charged with felony stalking.

May 31: During his arraignment on the stalking charge, the judge issued a no-contact order, which bars Parker from getting within 500 feet of his wife. Parker is released on an $80,000 bond.

June 14: During a court appearance on the May 30 stalking charge, deputies arrested Parker on the April 10 incident and charged him with misdemeanor trespass of privacy.

June 20: Arrest warrant issued for alleged April 26 unlawful entry incident at a Meridian home.

July 3: Parker makes voluntary court appearance on the unlawful entry charge, avoiding a warrant arrest, and pleads not guilty to the charge. Court records note that as a condition of being out on bond, Parker could not have “access to firearms.”

July 16: Arrest warrant issued for violating no-contact order by allegedly sending a text message to his estranged wife.

July 22: Arrest warrant issued for felony intimidating a witness. Bond is set at $100,000. Details are sealed by the court.

July 24: Parker has a hearing at the Ada County Courthouse to increase or revoke his bond for violating the no-contact order in the stalking case. The hearing was closed to the public. During the hearing, the judge revoked Parker’s bond.

July 25: Judge issues a bench warrant for Parker in the stalking case.

Parker resigned from his GOP post Feb. 18, with more than two years left in his term.

On June 29, the Idaho Republican Party elected former Idaho congressman and candidate for governor Raul Labrador as its new chairman. Labrador defeated former Idaho school superintendent Tom Luna in a 111-109 vote.

This article was originally published by the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.