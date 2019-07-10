Top prizes revealed for annual duck race

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Organizers of the Great Snake River Duck race have revealed the first- and second-place prizes for the 2019 event.

The first-place prize will be a 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara donated by Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks, and the second-place winner will receive a 2019 Polaris 900 RZR Trail donated by Idaho Central Credit Union, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club announced Wednesday.

Proceeds from adopting the rubber ducks will benefit the Idaho Falls River Walk (greenbelt).

The race will be Aug. 10 at the River Walk.

Click here to see more prizes, view the race schedule and to buy a duck.