Work on INL Site likely back to normal Thursday

Share This

The following is an update from the Idaho National Laboratory. Photo courtesy Jamey Potter.

Work continues to be curtailed for non-essential employees at facilities throughout the Idaho National Laboratory Site Wednesday as firefighters continue to contain the Sheep Fire. The work curtailment is a cautionary measure as the fire poses no immediate threat to key research facilities.

Those curtailed facilities include the Naval Reactors Facility, Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center, the Materials and Fuels Complex, Central Facilities Area, the Advanced Test Reactor, and Integrated Waste Treatment Unit.

WATCH: INL News conference on Sheep Fire

The EBR-1 Museum remains closed.

Essential employees will be contacted by management to report to work Wednesday.

It is anticipated that operations across the Site will return to normal on Thursday.

New information:

Rocky Mountain Power has begun to repair commercial powerlines damaged by the fire on the INL Site. That work will involve blasting of lava rock to seat the poles.

Power at the INL Site remains unaffected by the fire or repairs.

Cleanup contractor Fluor Idaho, LLC resumed operations Wednesday at the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project and Accelerated Retrieval Project.