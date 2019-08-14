Body pulled out of Snake River in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have recovered the body of man found in the Snake River.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a person called dispatch to report a body in the river near the upper power plant at 140 South Capital in Idaho Falls.

Deputies investigated and discovered a deceased fully clothed white male in the river. Authorities believe they have identified the body, however, the name of the person has not been released pending notification of family members.

This is the latest in a series of bodies that have been pulled out of water in eastern Idaho recently.

On Aug. 12, the Power County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Bradley Miller of Pocatello, from the American Falls Reservoir.

On Aug. 10, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Dallon Hill of St. Anthony, from the Henrys Fork of the Snake River.

On Aug. 5, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Johnny R. Johnson of Pocatello, from the Snake River.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.