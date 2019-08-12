Man’s body found in American Falls Reservoir

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Power County Sheriff’s Office:

On Aug. 12, at approximately at 9:44 a.m., the Power County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other agencies including Bingham County Marine Patrol/Dive Team and Power County Search and Rescue, located the body of Bradley Miller.

The body of Mr. Miller was located and recovered after extensive search efforts were made.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences out to the families affected in this tragic time.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office owes a great deal of gratitude to Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Power County Search and Rescue, the Bureau of Reclamation and the citizens of the community that offered their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

AMERICAN FALLS — The search continues Monday for a Pocatello man who dove into the American Falls Reservoir and never resurfaced.

Bradley Miller, 53, was reported missing around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Power County Sheriff deputies, Power County EMS and the Search and Rescue Dive Team were dispatched to the reservoir to search for Miller. Power County Marine Patrol and Bingham County Search and Rescue were also contacted to assist.

Miller’s body was not found Sunday and officials say their mission has shifted to a recovery effort, according to a Power County Sheriff’s Office news release.

