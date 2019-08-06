Broulim’s acquires Teton Pharmacy

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Broulim’s Fresh Foods has acquired Teton Clinical Pharmacy and will expand services across eastern Idaho.

The acquisition became official Monday, according to a news release. The Teton Pharmacy on Jafer Court will close but Broulim’s will operate Teton locations on 17th Street in Ammon and Broadway Street in Idaho Falls.

“The merging of these two local pharmacy businesses will increase access to healthcare services across Southeast Idaho,” Broulim’s Pharmacy Supervisor Marcus Hurs said in the news release. “Teton Pharmacy’s bubble packing, compounding, and delivery services will be added to the Broulim’s locations. Broulim’s point-of-care services will be added to the newly acquired Teton pharmacy locations.”

Customers with Teton or Broulim’s will now be able to pick up prescriptions at any of the combined ten pharmacy locations. Patients can be screened for conditions and prescribed medications by the pharmacist to treat strep throat, urinary tract infections, flu, cold sores, and travel sickness prevention, with more services being planned for the future.

“We are excited to be able to retain all of the pharmacy staff members from Teton Pharmacy and our team is working very hard to make this transition as smooth as possible,” Hurst said. “Both companies are passionate about serving our community and our combined expertise will make for a top-notch pharmacy business.”

The 17th street location will be remodeled to make room for a new compounding room and bubble packing operation with Joe Brown as the pharmacy manager. The Broadway location will undergo a few minor changes with Michelle Misko as the manager.

Pharmacy records for the Teton Pharmacy on Jafer Court will be transferred to the Broulim’s Fresh Foods at 2730 E. Sunnyside in Ammon.