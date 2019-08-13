City to discuss last year’s striping and bike lanes along South Boulevard Thursday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – A public meeting regarding South Boulevard will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Maeck Education Center at the Idaho Falls Zoo. The meeting will begin with a presentation at 6 p.m.

This is the second of two public meetings regarding the recent changes to South Boulevard. The first meeting was held earlier this summer to gather feedback from residents concerning last year’s new road striping and the addition of a center turn lane and bicycle lanes between 17th Street and Sunnyside Road.

RELATED | Proposal to widen South Boulevard in Idaho Falls has residents worried

Over the last year, the Idaho Falls Public Works Department has been collecting public comments and studying vehicle speeds, vehicle volumes, bicycle and turn lane utilization and traffic incidents along South Boulevard. The results of these studies will be presented on Thursday evening. City staff will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

RELATED | Citizens against street widening proposal holding ‘bike-in’ Monday night

For those not able to attend the meeting, a copy of the presentation will be made available on the South Boulevard Project Information web page following the meeting. The link to that web page can also be found on the homepage of the city’s website.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article suggested that widening of South Boulevard would be discussed at Thursday’s meeting, but that is not the case. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error.