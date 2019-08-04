Crews fighting massive cabin fire in Ashton

ASHTON — Crews are fighting a massive fire that broke out around 2:15 p.m. at a cabin in Ashton.

The three-story building, located in the Cherry Butte Subdivision, was fully engulfed when the North Fremont Fire Department arrived on scene. Witnesses say parts of the cabin have collapsed.

Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com that everyone was able to get out of the cabin and they are working to determine what caused the blaze.

This is a breaking story and we will post new updates as we learn them.