Free picnic to celebrate former Dept. of Energy employees who worked in nuclear weapons development

ARCO — A free lunch is being provided to help connect and celebrate former atomic workers who served in the United States’ nuclear weapons development industry.

Nuclear Care Partners is hosting the Atomic Heroes Hometown Picnic at Bottolfsen Park on W. Grand Avenue in Arco Wednesday at 11 a.m. The picnic is for all former Department of Energy, Idaho National Lab and Argonne-West workers and their families. It will have food, games and door prizes and experts to answer questions about benefits.

“It’s just our way of being able to say thank you for the work that they’ve done,” Nuclear Care Partners Community Outreach Manager for Idaho Josh Ashby told EastIdahoNews.com.

According to a news release, the picnic will also provide former nuclear workers with the opportunity to learn and have questions answered regarding financial and medical benefits they may qualify for through the Department of Labor.

“They’re welcome to bring any paperwork or any questions. It’s going to be just a fun time, but there will be specialists there to answer any questions they have,” Nuclear Car Partners National Director of Training and Development Angela Hays-Carey said.

To RSVP, call Nuclear Care Partners at (208) 715-3025.

Nuclear Care Partners is a care provider for former Department of Energy workers, such as former Idaho National Laboratory employees, who have suffered injuries related to their work and now need long-term care.