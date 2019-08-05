He swapped price tags at Walmart and then took off running before being arrested, police say

REXBURG — A Rexburg man is in jail after police say he swapped price tags on merchandise at Walmart and then took off when confronted about his alleged actions.

Christopher Henderson, 28, was arrested on felony burglary and other misdemeanor charges after officers were called to the Rexburg store Saturday night around 7 p.m.

“He had taken some adhesive UPC labels off 23 cent items and placed them onto higher-priced items,” Rexburg Police Capt. Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He was scanning items on the self-checkout register and when he was leaving the store, loss prevention workers attempted to stop him.”

Henderson dropped the items and ran from the store, according to Hagen. Officers in the area observed him running in a nearby field and Hagen says Henderson took off his shirt in an attempt to change his look.

After a short foot pursuit, Henderson was taken into custody and police learned he was wanted on outstanding warrants for petty theft in Bonneville County.

Henderson was booked into the Madison County Jail. He is expected to appear for his first court hearing Monday.