Here are the winners of the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

IDAHO FALLS — The 29th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race was held Saturday and winners of the event have been announced.

All of the 18,000 ducks were sold by 1 p.m. and the Idaho Falls Rotary Club calls the event a great success.

Here’s a list of the winners and their prizes:

  • Jeep – Jud Tollman of Irwin
  • Polaris – Kentra Morris, Idaho Falls
  • Dining package – Cindy Richards, Idaho Falls
  • Golf passes – Mary Lynn Hartwell, Idaho Falls
  • Cash price – Jack Peterson, Idaho Falls
  • Blackers gift certificate – Curtise Swearingen, Idaho Falls
  • Painting – Sharon Nixon, Idaho Falls
  • Sam’s Club gift card – Selena Andrade-Gutierrez, Idaho Falls
  • Apple fitness watches – Jordan Harker, Idaho Falls
  • Fuel from KJ’s – Michael Lemon, Idaho Falls

