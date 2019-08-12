Here are the winners of the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — The 29th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race was held Saturday and winners of the event have been announced.
All of the 18,000 ducks were sold by 1 p.m. and the Idaho Falls Rotary Club calls the event a great success.
Here’s a list of the winners and their prizes:
- Jeep – Jud Tollman of Irwin
- Polaris – Kentra Morris, Idaho Falls
- Dining package – Cindy Richards, Idaho Falls
- Golf passes – Mary Lynn Hartwell, Idaho Falls
- Cash price – Jack Peterson, Idaho Falls
- Blackers gift certificate – Curtise Swearingen, Idaho Falls
- Painting – Sharon Nixon, Idaho Falls
- Sam’s Club gift card – Selena Andrade-Gutierrez, Idaho Falls
- Apple fitness watches – Jordan Harker, Idaho Falls
- Fuel from KJ’s – Michael Lemon, Idaho Falls