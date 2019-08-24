Idaho Falls Zoo is gearing up for halloween, and they’re seeking vendors for Boo at the Zoo

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo fundraiser, hosted by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society, will take place this year on October 24, 25 & 26.

Boo at the Zoo is the best way to get your business seen by a significant percent of our regional communities. It is Idaho Falls’ largest family-friendly Halloween event with around 15,000 people attending each year. A popular part of the event are the trick-or-treat booths throughout the zoo hosted by local businesses and organizations. Now is the time to sign up for your station with TPZS as over half the booth spaces are already gone.

When you participate in Boo at the Zoo, your business/organization may be mentioned on the radio, posted on the zoo’s website, Facebook, and Instagram pages, and included in event promotions.

Don’t delay! Reserve your booth right away. Trick-or-treat booth space for for-profits is only $150 and not-for-profits only $50. Sign up for a station or find out more information by contacting Laurie Gravatt, TPZS executive director, at (208) 612-8421 or tpzs@cableone.net.

Support your Idaho Falls Zoo by being a part of this incredible community event. All monies go to support zoo projects.