Life Lessons: Donna & Robert Ammon share what they’ve learned

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Donna and Robert Ammon Sr. have been married for ten years and live together at Morningstar. Robert says his main regret is that he didn’t meet Donna earlier in life.

They both say they’ve learned a lot during their lives and were happy to share these lessons in the video above.