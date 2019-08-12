Man charged with vehicular manslaughter skips sentencing; $150,000 arrest warrant issued

IDAHO FALLS — A man who killed a teen motorcyclist just skipped his sentencing hearing.

Kevin Scott Spaulding, 42, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday for killing 18-year-old Peyton Thomas Allen after hitting him with his SUV in 2018, but he didn’t show up. Now he’s wanted on a $150,000 warrant.

“I wish that Kevin wasn’t a coward,” Tori Allen, Peyton’s sister, told EastIdahoNews.com. “I wish that this would be over. I wish that he would fess up. I mean, it’s a misdemeanor for killing someone. The least he can do is take the minuscule punishment that he’ll get instead of dragging everyone through this.”

Spaulding’s sentencing was rescheduled July 30, after he requested Magistrate Judge Penny Stanford recuse herself. Spaulding then fired his attorney and retained Justin Oleson, the Challis County prosecutor.

Spaulding filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. However, when neither Spaulding or Oleson showed up to Monday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Stephen Clark dismissed the motion, according to the Idaho Falls Prosecutor’s Office.

With a warrant out for Spaulding’s arrest, a new sentencing date has yet to be set.

