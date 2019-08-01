Man cited for indecent exposure in Walmart parking lot

REXBURG — Authorities cited a man for misdemeanor indecent exposure inside a Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Rexburg Police Capt. Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com dispatchers received several calls about a man walking around the parking lot at 1450 North 2nd East in Rexburg while masturbating.

Witnesses told the police, the man, later identified as Stephen Keith Murray, 65, had his hands down his pants and his zipper open. The witnesses said Murray’s genitals were in full view.

When police arrived Murray denied the allegations but he was still cited. Hagen said the man wasn’t arrested due to the recent Idaho Supreme Court ruling that says someone can’t be arrested for a misdemeanor unless they have a warrant or law enforcement observes the crime being committed.

Murray’s criminal history includes an indecent exposure arrest in 2002 in Ada County. He served 10 days in jail for that crime. He is also a registered sex offender with an address in Nampa. He was found guilty of lewd conduct with a minor child in 1989 and attempted sex abuse in 1985. Both those crimes occurred in Utah.

Murray is expected to appear in court soon.