Man dies after fiery crash in Caribou County

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial truck at the Smoky Canyon Mine.

The crash occurred around noon on the Smoky Canyon haul road.

Police reports show the vehicle rolled off the road and caught fire. Emergency responders put out the fire and began extracting the driver. However, the driver was unresponsive, and upon extrication it was determined the driver of the vehicle was deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash appears to have occurred as the vehicle, a refueling truck, was attempting to decent a steep gradient. The driver was unable to maintain control of the vehicle and the truck left the roadway, overturning as it rolled down a steep embankment.

The crash also resulted in a small HazMat spill. The spill was quickly contained. The accident remains under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

The man has not been identified pending notification of the family of the accident.