Man in custody after Maverik robbery and high speed chase on I-15

IDAHO FALLS — A man, who has not been identified, is in custody Saturday evening after police say he robbed the Maverik gas station on Sunnyside Road and led law enforcement on a chase down Interstate 15.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said at about 6:40 p.m. the man entered the gas station with a knife and demanded money and gas. The clerk provided him with both and he left in a vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted on I-15 at around mile marker 125 in Jefferson County. The chase lasted for about 10 miles, before Idaho State Police troopers performed a pit maneuver and forcibly stopped the vehicle, Clements said.

No one was injured during the maneuver, but a Taser was used to subdue the man before he was taken into custody.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.