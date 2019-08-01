Massive black dust cloud mistaken for fire west of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A massive dust cloud west of Idaho Falls was mistaken for a fire Thursday evening and crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The cloud was reported 22 miles outside of the city on the Arco Highway. Video sent to EastIdahoNews.com by Trevor Jolley shows a huge black cloud that could be mistaken for smoke.

There was no fire, according to BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee, but firefighters did go to the area to make sure. The Idaho Falls Fire Department also sent an engine, a few brush trucks and a battalion chief to check it out.

“With unstable air and wind conditions, these dust clouds can form and they can get pretty big,” Griffee says. “We’re keeping a close eye on the area in case anything develops.

Last week’s Sheep Fire in the same area burned 112,107 acres on the Idaho National Laboratory site, making it the biggest fire in the site’s history.