Perkins & Marie Callender’s file for bankruptcy and close 29 restaurants

A day after closing 29 restaurant locations, Perkins & Marie Callender’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday.

In a statement, the company says it plans to sell its Perkins’ business and a segment of its Foxtail bakery business, which supplies to its restaurants and distributors.

“The Company has filed a series of motions that, subject to Court approval, will allow it to maintain its usual employee compensation and benefit programs, make payments for goods and services in the normal course, and otherwise operate its business as usual,” the statement says. “The Company is continuing discussions with investors and potential buyers regarding the Marie Callender’s restaurants.”

Marie Callender closed 19 underperforming stores Sunday, including two in Utah, and Perkins closed 10 restaurants. The Idaho Falls and Pocatello locations remain open.

“Our intention moving forward is to minimize disruptions and ensure that the sale process is as seamless to our guests, employees, and vendors as possible,” says Jeff Warne, President & CEO of Perkins & Marie Callender’s.

Here are the restaurants that have closed:

MARIE CALLENDER’S

California

820 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

126 E. Yorba Linda Blvd., Placentia

5960 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park

19310 Business Center Dr., Northridge

1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno

515 W. 13th St., Escondido

9829 La Serna Drive, Whittier

5525 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights

160 E. Rincon St., Corona

21211 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

3500 Coffee Road, Modesto

330 F Street, Chula Vista

2149 Convention Center Way, Ontario

12180 Mariposa Road, Victorville

16390 Beach Blvd., Westminster

2631 Oswell Street, Bakersfield

7825 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

Utah

1109 East 3900 South, Salt Lake City

1600 North 1000 West, Layton

PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY

Florida

4949 US Highway 27, Davenport

11410 Summerlin Square, Ft. Myers Beach

5002 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

6005 Cypress Gardens Blvd. Winter Haven

2375 Curlew Road, Dunedin

Wisconsin

1411 Rose St., La Crosse

3315 Milton Ave., Janesville

Kansas

1828 E Santa Fe St., Olathe

11200 West 87th St., Lenexa

Minnesota

951 West 78th Street, Chanhassen