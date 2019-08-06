Perkins & Marie Callender’s file for bankruptcy and close 29 restaurants
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Business
Published at | Updated at
A day after closing 29 restaurant locations, Perkins & Marie Callender’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday.
In a statement, the company says it plans to sell its Perkins’ business and a segment of its Foxtail bakery business, which supplies to its restaurants and distributors.
“The Company has filed a series of motions that, subject to Court approval, will allow it to maintain its usual employee compensation and benefit programs, make payments for goods and services in the normal course, and otherwise operate its business as usual,” the statement says. “The Company is continuing discussions with investors and potential buyers regarding the Marie Callender’s restaurants.”
Marie Callender closed 19 underperforming stores Sunday, including two in Utah, and Perkins closed 10 restaurants. The Idaho Falls and Pocatello locations remain open.
“Our intention moving forward is to minimize disruptions and ensure that the sale process is as seamless to our guests, employees, and vendors as possible,” says Jeff Warne, President & CEO of Perkins & Marie Callender’s.
Here are the restaurants that have closed:
MARIE CALLENDER’S
California
820 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia
126 E. Yorba Linda Blvd., Placentia
5960 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park
19310 Business Center Dr., Northridge
1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno
515 W. 13th St., Escondido
9829 La Serna Drive, Whittier
5525 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights
160 E. Rincon St., Corona
21211 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
3500 Coffee Road, Modesto
330 F Street, Chula Vista
2149 Convention Center Way, Ontario
12180 Mariposa Road, Victorville
16390 Beach Blvd., Westminster
2631 Oswell Street, Bakersfield
7825 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
Utah
1109 East 3900 South, Salt Lake City
1600 North 1000 West, Layton
PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY
Florida
4949 US Highway 27, Davenport
11410 Summerlin Square, Ft. Myers Beach
5002 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
6005 Cypress Gardens Blvd. Winter Haven
2375 Curlew Road, Dunedin
Wisconsin
1411 Rose St., La Crosse
3315 Milton Ave., Janesville
Kansas
1828 E Santa Fe St., Olathe
11200 West 87th St., Lenexa
Minnesota
951 West 78th Street, Chanhassen