Rigby home severely damaged in early morning fire

RIGBY – A Rigby home is severely damaged after it caught fire early Sunday morning.

Central Fire District chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com a garage at 206 North 3600 East caught fire at 5:31 a.m.

A cause is still being determined, but the garage burned down and the house was “extremely smoke damaged.”

“Anything that was plastic melted. That’s how hot it was,” Anderson says.

No one was injured.

Anderson says the homeowners had recently purchased the home and were doing some renovations. They had lived there less than a month.

The fire is being investigated. We’ll post more details when they are available.

Carl Anderson

Carl Anderson