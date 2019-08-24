Rising rap star Ezno McFly coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The Gem in Idaho Falls will be bouncing the night of August 27, when rapper Enzo McFly drops in to play a show.

McFly, a Texas rap artist whose star is on the rise, is on the road in support of the latest project, “Next to Blow,” along with recent singles “Bounce” and “Biscayne Flow.” McFly is appearing with Kirko Bangz, an icon in the Houston, TX rap scene, as part of the Still Progressing tour.

Raised by a single mother, McFly witnessed many hardships of life on the Houston streets. He credits his mother for helping keep him on the right path.

“She always kept me in good schools,” McFly tells EastIdahoNews.com. “So I was able to see both aspects of life. That’s why, in my music, I’ve got good wordplay because I was able to be in good schools. But, at the same time, I was exposed to the streets, too.”

McFly’s life-long passion for music also helped to keep him out of trouble.

“Music’s kinda always been at the epicenter of my whole life,” said McFly. “My whole family, they all do something in music. My granny always tried to keep me in church, so there was being in the choir and just always loving music.”

McFly was inspired at a very young age by his favorite rappers and cut his first single when he was seven years old. He kept making music through his youth, consistently releasing new material through YouTube and SoundCloud, deciding to pursue a career in music when he graduated from high school.

“I made it my job. This is what I’m doing with my life,” he explained.

His musical style could be described as comfortable, while simultaneously sounding completely distinct. He fuses chill, laid-back beats with his wit and passion for telling stories, and provides a window into the kind of person he is.

“Everything comes from life experience in my music,” McFly said. “So I’m talking about something I’ve seen or what I’ve been through. Most of the time, it’s what I’ve been through.”

While music is at the center of everything Mcfly does, it’s not the only thing he does. He’s also the CEO of the multimedia brand Enzo Worldwide. He also founded the non-profit EXCELL, which works to develop youth and give them resources and tools to succeed that aren’t commonly available to them. Through its #BeGreat initiative, EXCELL does philanthropic activities to give back to communities.

Mcfly works hard to make real, authentic music that motivates people. He says that east Idaho residents who come out to the show will experience exactly that.

“If you rock with being yourself and being successful and being independent, then you need to be around Enzo and we’re gonna have a good time.”

You can catch Enzo McFly, Kirko Bangz and the rest of the Still Progressing Tour at The Gem in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. You can find more information and get tickets by visiting the event’s Facebook page or through holdmyticket.com. You can also visit Enzo’s YouTube channel to sample his music.