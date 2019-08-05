Stranded kayaker rescued from Snake River
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Published at | Updated at
ISLAND PARK — A Texas woman stranded on a rock in the Snake River is safe after being rescued by emergency crews.
The 65-year-old was kayaking with another person in the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River south of Island Park Thursday morning when she was unable to make it to safety on her own.
“Search members were informed the lady was cold but safe on a boulder, and her male companion was waiting on the shore,” a Fremont County Search and Rescue news release says.
Emergency teams responded to the river, found the woman and were able to help her back to shore. She was evaluated and appeared to be fine.
Officials remind everyone to take the following precautions during summer recreation:
- Wear appropriate water-safety equipment when on or near water.
- If possible, avoid participating in summer recreation activities without a companion.
- Take necessary equipment and survival gear when venturing into the back country.
- If you have a GPS and cell phone, be sure to take them with you; but do not rely on them entirely for a safe rescue if you find yourself in trouble or stranded.
- Plan ahead. Make sure you know the area where you plan to recreate before you go.
- If you find yourself in trouble, stop, look around, and do not go any farther. The farther you go the more complicated and dangerous it is to get yourself to safety which also makes rescue efforts more difficult and dangerous. Make mental notes in relation to any physical features or landmarks that would assist in your rescue.
- Make a plan, stick to your plan, narrow the area, and most of all let someone know WHERE you are planning to go and WHEN you plan to return.