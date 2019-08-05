Stranded kayaker rescued from Snake River

ISLAND PARK — A Texas woman stranded on a rock in the Snake River is safe after being rescued by emergency crews.

The 65-year-old was kayaking with another person in the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River south of Island Park Thursday morning when she was unable to make it to safety on her own.

“Search members were informed the lady was cold but safe on a boulder, and her male companion was waiting on the shore,” a Fremont County Search and Rescue news release says.

Emergency teams responded to the river, found the woman and were able to help her back to shore. She was evaluated and appeared to be fine.

Officials remind everyone to take the following precautions during summer recreation: