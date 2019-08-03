Young man killed in crash on US 20 near construction zone

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

On Aug. 2, at approximately 7 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash eastbound US 20 near milepost 325 in Jefferson County.

Kanden D. Mathie, 21, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on US 20 near the construction zone at approximately milepost 325. Mathie drove the vehicle into the center median where he lost control of the vehicle and then came back on the road. The vehicle hit the guardrail and overturned. The vehicle rolled down the embankment. Mathie was ejected from the vehicle. Mathie succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Mathie was not wearing a seatbelt.

The off-ramp was blocked for approximately an hour and forty-five minutes.

Next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY

MENAN — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on eastbound U.S. Highway 20, at approximately milepost 325 north of Rigby.

The eastbound off-ramp is blocked.

EastIdahoNews.com will released more information as it becomes available.