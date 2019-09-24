24-year-old killed after being ejected from car in crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, September 25, at 5:06 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatality crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 54, just south of Inkom.

Branton Burgess, 24, of Soda Springs, was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2012 Chevy Cobalt. Burgess drifted off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and went off the right shoulder. The vehicle rolled and came to rest off of the right shoulder of the interstate. Burgess was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Burgess succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. His next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.