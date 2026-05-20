Bonneville County coroner survives tight GOP primary battle - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County’s incumbent coroner emerged victorious in the Republican primary Tuesday night.

In the absence of a Democratic challenger in the November general election, Shante Sanchez is expected to retain her position.

Sanchez, who was appointed in 2024 to fill the rest of Rick Taylor’s term, narrowly beat her challenger, Tim Schuijt, with 52% of the vote, or 6,006 total votes. Schuijt had 48% of the vote, or 5,569 total votes.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Sanchez says she is “surprised” with the results and looks forward to running again in the general election.

She says being able to serve as coroner is “something she has worked for her entire career,” and she’s grateful to voters for allowing her to serve in this capacity.

“This is what I wanted, and I want to continue helping grieving families,” Sanchez says. “I’m so excited about this opportunity.”

Sanchez praises her competitor for “putting himself out there” and wanting to serve the community.

The coroner’s race was the only contested race in Bonneville County.

The general election is on Nov. 3.