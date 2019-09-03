3 adults, child escape Idaho Falls basement fire

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

On September 15, at approximately 11:47 p.m., Idaho Falls Emergency Dispatch received a call from an individual reporting smoke coming from the basement of a single-family home located on the 1400 block of Alameda Avenue. There were three adults and one child inside the home at the time. The occupants evacuated the home safely. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The reporting person told dispatch that the smoke was getting heavier and appeared to be coming from the smoke vents. The call was upgraded to a structure fire and additional resources were dispatched, including a ladder truck, two engines, two ambulances and a battalion chief.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to one room in the basement but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home. The estimated damages were approximately $12,000 in property damage and approximately $5,000 in content damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.