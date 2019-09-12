Acidic reaction to cleaning products at resort causes 10 to be sent to hospital

ISLAND PARK — Ten people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to a substance at the Sawtelle Mountain Resort Thursday.

Multiple EMS, fire and law enforcement personnel responded to the resort after receiving a call that several people were ill, according to a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Seven employees and three guests were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital but have been released, Sawtelle Mountain Resort controller Steve “Dutch” Dutcher tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Investigators determined there was an acidic reaction to cleaning products in the housekeeper’s sink that caused the victims to become sick, Dutcher says.

The East Idaho Regional Hazmat was on scene for hours investigating the situation. Operations have resumed at the resort.