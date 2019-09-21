TODAY'S WEATHER
Airplane makes emergency landing on highway in Caribou County

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Courtesy Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

SODA SPRINGS — An airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on Idaho Highway 34 on Saturday.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reports at about 12:45 p.m. deputies responded to milepost 99 after getting a report of an airplane on the road.

Upon arrival it was discovered that the pilot, 41-year-old Kyle Miller of Marquette, Michigan, and a passenger were traveling from the Frank Church Wilderness to Laramie, Wyoming, when a mechanical issue caused the airplane, a 1965 Cessna 182H, to lose its load of fuel.

Miller was able land the airplane on an empty stretch of ID-34 without incident. The airplane was able to be repaired and refueled from the roadside.

Miller and his passenger were then able to safely takeoff and continue their trip. Details of the incident have been forwarded to the FAA for a follow‐up investigation.

