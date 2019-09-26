Bannock County begins expansion on RV park

The following is a news release from Bannock County Commissioners.

In June 2018, Bannock County was awarded a grant of $750,000 from Idaho Parks and Recreation Department for the construction of an RV Park. The project is also funded by Bannock County with in-kind services by the County’s Road and Bridge and Event Center Departments.

The RV Park Expansion project will be completed by the end of May 2020.

This RV Park project will expand and improve the existing RV Park with the following additions: