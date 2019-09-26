Bannock County begins expansion on RV park
The following is a news release from Bannock County Commissioners.
In June 2018, Bannock County was awarded a grant of $750,000 from Idaho Parks and Recreation Department for the construction of an RV Park. The project is also funded by Bannock County with in-kind services by the County’s Road and Bridge and Event Center Departments.
The RV Park Expansion project will be completed by the end of May 2020.
This RV Park project will expand and improve the existing RV Park with the following additions:
- 69 spaces; 46 are pull-through with 4 ADA sites located across from the bathhouse
- One-way and two-way drive aisles facilitate traffic flow and mitigate maneuverability problems associated with larger RVs and to improve safety
- All sites have full hookups with water, power, and sewer connections
- ADA compliant 1,500 square foot bathhouse with 7 shower and toilet stalls on each side
- Exterior will match building facades to provide consistent design on the Event Center and Wellness Complex properties
- Lighting of bathhouse exterior and pathways along with the addition of security
cameras designed to improve park users’ safety
- A second sewer dump location to alleviate crowding at the current dump station and the possibility of a traffic mishap or accidental spill
- Gravel parking area for over 30 vehicles to be used as overflow parking for the RV park
- Realigned and widened Fairgrounds road near the Event Center office to allow for wider turns giving safer ingress/egress for larger recreational vehicles
- Landscaping will include native grasses, trees, open space concept for congregating and walking
to be complementary to adjacent properties