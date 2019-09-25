Cold temperatures, and possible snow predicted between Saturday and Tuesday in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Temperatures will drop this weekend throughout the Gem State and the region may see freezing rain or snow.

The National Weather Service predicts a long-duration storm will arrive by Saturday and continue through until Tuesday, bringing much colder temperatures and multiple rounds of rain and snow to eastern Idaho.

Meteorologists say it is still too early to predict exactly who will receive snow or how much. However, accumulating snow may impact most higher-elevation highways and mountain passes across the region, and could mix to valley floors in overnight showers.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s during the day starting Saturday. Lows will drop to near or below freezing across the region at night.

The EastIdahoNews.com 7-day forecast shows there a chance of snow showers between Saturday and Tuesday in the following cities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Arco, Mud Lake, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis, Driggs, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.

Areas above 6,000 are more likely to get snow than the valleys.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.