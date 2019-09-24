TODAY'S WEATHER

Crash blocking right lane on southbound I-15 near Blackfoot

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Blackfoot

Courtesy photo

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

The crash occurred at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 96, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The right lane of travel is blocked at this time. Traffic has slowed significantly as a result.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information and will update when it becomes available.

